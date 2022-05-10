Genoa – A very welcome visit today to Bogliasco for the resumption of training sessions for Sampdoria Women: at the “3 Campanili” there was the coach of the National Women’s team, Milena Bertoliniengaged in the tour of Serie A clubs.

The coach met the head of the Sampdoria women’s sectorMarco Palmieri and the coach Antonio Cincotta, and spoke with captain Tarenzi and companions to whom he complimented: “You are the surprise of this season”,

The Sampdoria are back to training in the morning: the sixth place is now safeSampdoria Women will try to close the season in the best possible way in the last match scheduled for Sunday at …

Subscribe to read too

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS