The technical commissioner Bertolini congratulates the Sampdoria coached by Cincotta
Genoa – A very welcome visit today to Bogliasco for the resumption of training sessions for Sampdoria Women: at the “3 Campanili” there was the coach of the National Women’s team, Milena Bertoliniengaged in the tour of Serie A clubs.
The coach met the head of the Sampdoria women’s sectorMarco Palmieri and the coach Antonio Cincotta, and spoke with captain Tarenzi and companions to whom he complimented: “You are the surprise of this season”,
The Sampdoria are back to training in the morning: the sixth place is now safeSampdoria Women will try to close the season in the best possible way in the last match scheduled for Sunday at …
#Samp #Women #coach #Bertolini #Bogliasco #surprise #season
