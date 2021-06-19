Genoa – By the middle of next week, Sampdoria he would have put on the agenda the appointment with the former coach Marco Giampaolo, already on the Sampdoria bench from 2016 to 2019. In the last few hours the contacts would have intensified and he would be definitely ahead of Roberto D’Aversa and Beppe Iachini.

Giampaolo is linked to Turin until June 30, 2022 for a salary of 1.5 million, and Samp would be working to find an agreement with the grenade club: if the Piedmontese company contributed to the payment of the salary of the technician could be found the definitive agreement but further twists are not excluded.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS