Blucerchiati on the pitch today, Wednesday 25 May, at 5 pm in Sassuolo after sixth place in the league: whoever wins will challenge Inter in the semifinals

Genoa – Primavera playoff, it’s up to Sampdoria. The Sampdoria trained by Felice Tufano take the field today at 17 in Sassuolo against the same age of Cagliari. Thanks to the 6th place obtained in the regular season, Samp Primavera qualified for the second consecutive year to the final stage that awards the Scudetto. Ch wins today at the “Ricci” in Sassuolo against Inter in the semifinals on Saturday.

“It was not a predictable but well-deserved qualification – Tufano reiterated on the eve of the match-. I am lucky enough to coach a group that has worked to improve every day and now we will go to play the playoffs with great pride. Cagliari is a strong team, with excellent individuality, which by temperament resembles us a lot. We know that we will be faced with a tough nut to crack but we will not be outdone and we will try with all our strength to continue our path ».

Sampdoria is a team based on a strong “Italian spirit”. The only foreigner is the Spanish midfielder Yepes who took the field with the first team on Sunday in the final of the match lost against Inter at San Siro (fourth appearance in Serie A for him). «Setting up a shortlist of Italian boys was not a strategic choice – continues Tufano -. We made a virtue of necessity and this aspect helped to increase the sense of belonging, the Sampdorian spirit of the team ».

