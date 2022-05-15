Like last year, the pass for the final phase of the championship arrives and he can play for the title. Sampdoria closed in sixth place thanks to Bogliasco’s 0-0 against the Nerazzurri. The coach, Tufano: “Sports miracle”. The head of the youth sector, Invernizzi: “Result that starts from afar”

Sampdoria Primavera drew 0-0 with Inter at the “3 Campanili” in Bogliasco in the 34th matchday of the Primavera 1 championship, closed in sixth place in the standings with 53 points and qualified again this year for the final phase which assigns the scudetto. In addition to today’s draw, the overtaking against Fiorentina in the penultimate round was decisive: the Viola, beaten at home last week, today lost 1-4 against Roma, while the Sampdoria coached by Felice Tufano defended the sixth position.

