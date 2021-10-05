Genoa – “Carlo Osti is calm and peaceful, aware of having always worked at his best with absolute commitment as he did during the nine and a half years of militancy in Sampdoria. “So to ANSA, Mattia Grassani, lawyer of the manager of the Dorian technical area who at the moment, as communicated by the club in a note, it was “suspended as a precaution due to the absence of the conditions for the continuation of the employment relationship“.

Now the story will move to the courtrooms of the Genoa labor court when the company presents its reasons. At that point it will then be up to Osti’s lawyer to answer with a defensive brief but the date of the first hearing has not yet been set.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site



SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS