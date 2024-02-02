Genoa – Yes it is The winter transfer window closed without any surprises at Sampdoria. The latest movement, yesterday, was outgoing and that is the early termination of the loan of Simone Panada, who returned to Atalanta. The midfielder has never been at the top of Pirlo's preferences, he found very little space in the Blucerchiati, three spells in the championship (in Terni, and against Venezia both legs), for a total of 33', plus 80' in the Italian Cup in the defeat of Salerno.

Neither the additional central defender arrived (Pellegrino ultimately remained in Serie A, at Salernitana), nor the striker. Even if sporting director Andrea Mancini will try to close for a free agent in the next few hours. One of the targets is Stefano Okaka, followed by Samp already in the summer and insisted on for a couple of days. This would be a return for the thirty-four-year-old, who has not played an official match since last May 8, with Basaksehir against Galatasaray. All these months he has been training alone.

Yesterday in Milan Sampdoria was not represented only by Mancini and by the scouting manager Lorenzo Giani, but also by Matteo Manfredi, who was very passionate about the dynamics of the negotiations, and by Alessandro Messina, friend and advisor of Manfredi, already present in Bogliasco at the inauguration of the new headquarters and a few times in the stands at Ferraris. Messina was responsible for the latest incoming operation, namely the arrival on loan, free of charge and with a salary (400,000 euros per season) paid almost entirely by Roma, of the Gambian midfielder Ebrima Darboe, born in 2001. Who had made his debut in Serie A right at the Ferraris against Sampdoria, on 2 May 2021, coach Fonseca, taking over from former Sampdoria player Gonzalo Villar towards the end.

Darboe was the third entry this January for Sampdoria, after Agustin Alvarez, on free loan and with wages paid by Sassuolo, and Cristiano Piccini, who has released himself from Magdeburg and signed a contract until June. Alvarez has already made his debut with the Sampdoria shirt and with Modena (who purposely acquired former Sampdoria player Di Stefano, who was sold to Lecco for nothing in the summer) he is heading towards his second consecutive ownership, after Cittadella. The central defender, who has also played as a full-back in the past, should also make his debut tomorrow afternoon, thanks to Ghilardi's disqualification, alongside Gonzalez. There was also a fourth addition, the young defender Giovanni Leoni, born in 2006, taken from Padova and will strengthen Sassarini's Primavera, which is struggling more than expected.

In short, almost exclusively due to economic issues and missed exits, a series of objectives in Mancini's sights, including the defenders Cittadini, Pellegrino, Bronn and Garces, the strikers Moro and Maric, the midfielders Oliveira and Aramu.

Was a market practically at no cost for the Blucerchiati club, which failed to formalize any of those exits that were hoped for to lower the salary amount. Starting with Verre, who rejected Hatayspor's proposal. And then about Askildsen, the negotiations with Albacete and Hansa Rostock did not materialize. The Turkish market is actually open until February 8th and therefore there is still some time for any relaunches and rethinks. No request for other transferables, such as Ricc and Cont. Girelli also remained. It was La Gumina who left Sampdoria in the last few hours, having agreed to get back into question in Spain, at Mirandes. And also Lemina, who never settled in, returned to PSG who loaned him back to Wolwerhampton. Delle Monache and Malagrida, both in Serie C, have left on a temporary basis in Vicenza and Rimini.