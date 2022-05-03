Blucerchiati on the pitch at Mugnaini to prepare for Saturday’s match at the Olimpico against Lazio

After the heavy victory in the derby, Sampdoria is looking for mathematical salvation. The Sampdoria will return to the field on Saturday evening at the Olimpico, against Lazio. This morning at Mugnaini, Giampaolo and his staff directed the second weekly training session with a first part focused on strength work, followed by a technical-tactical exercise on field 2.

