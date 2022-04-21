The derby schedule has been made official, with safety points up for grabs

Genoa – Sampdoria-Genoa will be played on Saturday 30 April, kick-off at 18, naturally at the stadium Ferraris. This was communicated by Lega Serie A, the stracitadina will return to play for the first time with the maximum capacity of the stadium after the two years of the pandemic.

In the first leg, Sampdoria won 3-1 but both teams have changed coaches: Giampaolo has replaced D’Aversa, Blessin has replaced Shevchenko after Konko’s short interregnum.

At stake there are heavy points for salvation, both teams are involved even if the Sampdoria currently have an advantage of 7 points over the rossoblùs.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS