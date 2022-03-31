Genoa – «Hello everyone, see you soon. Come on Doria! ». Mikkel Damsgaard closes his interview with the official Sampdoria channels with a greeting in Italian. The smile is more than ever radiant: the “Maghetto” is back at the Sampdoria home. The 21-year-old Danish attacking midfielder, held back in recent months by an aggressive form of arthritis, returned to Italy on Monday, he resumed training at Mugnaini and now he can’t wait to get back to work with his teammates and then return to the pitch to play, with the aim of making it in time for the next derby in early May.

