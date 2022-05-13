The two players who were guests of the competitions conceived by Paolo Mantovani: photos, autographs and a tennis match with enthusiastic children

Genoa – Bartosz Bereszynski and Simone Trimboli protagonists this morning at the 37th Ravano Tournament-28th Mantovani Cup 2022: the two Sampdoria players were the guests of honor on the fifth day of the match in the Jean Nouvel Pavilion of the Genoa International Fair.

Surrounded by children excited about their arrival, Bereszynski and Trimboli stopped for photos and autographs with the little participants in the trophy created by Paolo Mantovani, they witnessed the challenges in progress and then took the field for a fun double of tennis.

This afternoon the two Sampdoria will be on the pitch at the Mugnaini for training ahead of Sampdoria-Fiorentina scheduled for Monday (18.30) at the Ferraris. Also for the two players it was a special morning, with double emotion for the Genoese Trimboli who 10 years ago, in 2012, had won the Ravano with Don Bosco from Sampierdarena.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS