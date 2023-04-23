Semplici’s team comeback for the blucerchiati but miss the appointment with the three points: the advantage over the Venetians is now only one point

Who benefits from this draw? Definitely not at Sampdoria, who first deluded themselves with Amione’s goal, but then let Verde join them and in the end remain bottom of the class. But, in truth, even Spezia helps little, which would have needed an away victory to make up for last night’s success for Verona. The Ligurian derby of despair had been baptized, and so in the end it was. Each with their own troubles and bad thoughts. Sampdoria with a now compromised ranking and a salvation plan that is moving away day after day, with close deadlines to honor and the specter of bankruptcy and a restart from the lower leagues more and more concrete every day. Spezia, who revealed some difficulties in the first half, and when they finally had a reaction they were unable to go beyond scoring an equalizer: a dirty match, where in the end Stankovic’s team lacked continuity and Semplici’s (who hasn’t won away from home since mid-January) a bit erratic. See also Teo Gutiérrez did his thing: violent kick and expulsion

How many problems — Samp must give up Nuytinck in defense, who adds to the long list of unavailable. Zanoli returns arm on the right, Leris goes to play the attacking midfielder and places himself behind the pair Gabbiadini-Lammers. Spezia, who have collected only ten of their 27 points away from home this season, lose Dragowski in extremis in goal (back problem during the warm-up), replaced by Zoet, but find Bastoni starting again, Wisniewski plays central with Nikolaou and in the offensive trident Gyasi and Maldini support Nzola. A first half played at great pace, with Ekdal and then Augello immediately dangerous, and Léris who turned out to be Stankovic’s surprise move, because he created space up front and his insertions blew up the La Spezia defence. A great pressure from the blucerchiati which takes shape in the 23rd minute when Amione jumps very high on the corner taken by Augello (fifth assist of the season) (but what a mistake Amian), Zoet touches with his right hand but only manages to send the ball to the post and then Network. Samp does not give up, Esposito walls Lammers very close to doubling (28 ‘), and shortly after Maldini surrenders to a muscle problem in his left thigh, replaced by Verde. And just the new substitute in the 34th minute creates the best chance for the guests in the first half, but Ravaglia, the best of him, is ready to be rejected for a corner. A Spezia a little blocked and not very fluid in the maneuver, even if in the 41st minute Bourabia misses another favorable opportunity. See also This is how Twitter reacted to Chivas' 1-0 victory against Necaxa on matchday 14

Forced stop — A bad page, on the other hand, the one that wears out 50″ after the start of the second half, with seven minutes of suspension of the match and a heavy protest from the south bleachers, the heart of the Dorian fans, with the throwing on the field of about thirty torches and smoke bombs (but how did they get into the stands?) and two banners (“if you don’t understand the gesture, ask these infamous people”) which explain (according to the protesters) the reason for the protest, with those responsible for the corporate crisis: the patron Ferrero above all , but also the old owners, the Football League, the Football Federation and local institutions. The seven-minute stop slows down Sampdoria a bit, which from then on suffers from the push from Spezia. So in the 14th minute Semplici’s team punished Sampdoria and equalized with Verde heading in Bastoni’s cross, after a providential but futile defensive intervention by Gabbiadini. And there the balance of the race shifts. Another smoke bomb rains down from the south steps, the announcer announces that in the event of further objects on the field, the match would be definitively stopped. It didn’t happen, but the spell was broken, Sampdoria struggled, Spezia insisted, Esposito committed Ravaglia again with a free-kick, but in the maxi recovery – ten minutes – Zoet was decisive (47′) over Zanoli. It ends like this, and they are only regrets. See also Atlético Nacional responds and "suspends economic benefits" to barras bravas

April 22, 2023 (change April 22, 2023 | 22:59)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Samp #Spezia #point #useless #Verona #approaching #salvation