Manager Khakimov: Samoilov did not perform in an inadequate state in Krasnoyarsk

Former lead singer of the Russian rock band Agata Kristi Gleb Samoilov was unable to finish his performance at the Nebofest festival in Krasnoyarsk on his own.

The musician started his concert at the Nebofest festival on time, exactly at 9:00 p.m. local time. He performed the program “Agatha Christie 35 for an Encore”. However, the audience then noticed his strange behavior.

By the middle of the concert Samoilov was unable to sing.

Judging by the published footage from the 40-minute performance, Samoilov could not hit the notes, could not keep up with the lyrics, and by the middle of the program he could not sing at all.

The guitarist had to save the situation; he finished the concert program for the soloist. As a result, the event was not disrupted.

Samoilov’s representative explained his behavior at the concert by his age

Gleb Samoilov’s administrator justified his failed appearance on stage in Krasnoyarsk by the artist’s age.

What do you want? He can’t look like a 30-year-old boy. Administrator Gleb Samoilov

On August 4, Gleb Samoilov will turn 54 years old.

Also in a conversation with Ura.ru, the artist’s manager Dmitry Khakimov refuted rumors that Samoilov went on stage in Krasnoyarsk in an inadequate state. According to him, the singer is now in the best shape in 16 years of their collaboration.

This is a complete lie, it was not even remotely like that. Gleb played the concert perfectly from start to finish. He was in great shape, and there are corresponding videos, completely filmed at the concert in the form of broadcasts, our videos, which we will post on our official social networks Dmitry Khakimov Gleb Samoilov’s manager

He called the footage from the speech “a compilation of several strange videos” and “a forgery,” and stated that “this is the general concept of our competitor.” According to Khakimov, Samoilov’s team knows the source of the information, but he refused to name it.

He assured that Samoilov has not consumed alcohol for several years, is on diets and leads a healthy lifestyle. And if the singer seems strange to someone in his image, these people do not understand anything about rock music, the group’s director concluded.

According to the Baza publication, the singer was paid two million rubles for his performance at the Nebofest festival in Krasnoyarsk.

Earlier, a scandal broke out in Krasnoyarsk due to Glukoza’s performance

On July 20, singer Natalia Chistyakova-Ionova, known under the pseudonym Glukoza, performed in Krasnoyarsk on Metallurgist’s Day. Eyewitnesses said that the artist could not speak coherently, sang out of tune and scratched her intimate places. They assumed that she was in a state of alcohol or drug intoxication.

After this, the organizers of the performance prepared a lawsuit against the artist. According to the Baza publication, the concert cost 5.5 million rubles. The organizer of large events with stars said that the singer received about 5 million rubles for the performance.

The singer explained her strange behavior on stage by taking antidepressants and sleeping pills due to health problems. According to her, she had never taken such drugs before and did not know how they could affect her.

Also on July 25, it was reported that the Federal Tax Service (FTS) inspectorate blocked Glukoza’s accounts in three banks due to a debt of 263 thousand rubles. However, the singer’s entourage later denied this information.