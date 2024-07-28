Baza: Samoilov was paid 2 million rubles for a concert at Nebofest in Krasnoyarsk

Singer Gleb Samoilov was paid two million rubles for his concert at the Nebofest festival in Krasnoyarsk. The artist’s fee was announced by the Baza publication in Telegram-channel.

The musician failed his performance, and viewers who shared the video noted his strange behavior on stage: Samoilov began to lag behind the lyrics, sing out of tune, and in the middle of the 40-minute program he got completely tired and handed the microphone to the guitarist to finish singing for him.

Meanwhile, the artist’s representative justified his condition by his age: “What do you expect? He can’t look like a 30-year-old boy,” she said.

Before that in Krasnoyarsk performed singer Glukoza (Gluk’oZa). Eyewitnesses said that the artist could not speak coherently, sang out of tune and scratched her intimate places. Now locals joke that their city has special air, since two artists fail on stage in a month.