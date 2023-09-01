Russian blogger and wife of rapper Dzhigan Oksana Samoilova appeared on the school line in an unusual way and was scolded online. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

In the posted footage, the 35-year-old influencer posed with her husband and three daughters. The celebrity wore beige trousers, from under which one could see a detail imitating men’s boxer briefs with the inscription I’m fucking beautiful (Eng. “I’m damn beautiful”), as well as a cropped jacket. At the same time, she tried on a white top and sneakers.

Fans appreciated the appearance of the star in the comments under the post, which received more than 241 thousand likes. “Mom came to school to the children in shorts. Of course, they don’t argue about tastes, but this is completely inappropriate …”, “Well, pants. This is a school, not a brothel”, “Mother of the year! This woman does not understand how, where and why she is going. That’s really taste”, “Is it so fashionable that panties-knickers stick out?” they were outraged.

