Sofia Samodelkina, who joined the Kazakhstan national team, left Plushenko Academy

Figure skater Sofia Samodelkina, who moved from the Russian national team to the Kazakhstan team, left the Angels Plushenko Academy. She announced this on Instagram (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The athlete emphasized that she had agreed on this decision with all parties. “We continue our cooperation and friendship with Evgeni Viktorovich Plushenko and Yana Aleksandrovna Rudkovskaya,” said Samodelkina.

The Russian Figure Skating Federation allowed Samodelkina to represent Kazakhstan in May. She made her debut for the new team in July.

Samodelkina is the vice-champion of Russia in women’s single skating among juniors. The figure skater also has victories and prize places at stages of the Russian Cup.