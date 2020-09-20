A terrible case of police arbitrariness? Or was it an accident? The Amsterdam police shot dead the famous German Instagram influencer Sammy B. under as yet unexplained circumstances. Now his father speaks up. He makes serious allegations against the officials from the Netherlands.

Fitness influencer Sammy B. in Amsterdam shot.

Sammy B. in shot. Dutch police shoots Sammy in one backyard .

shoots in one . Father Kai calls enlightenment and justice.

Amsterdam (Netherlands) / Wetzlar (Hesse) – He casually lifts his blue one T-shirt to the pose like one Body builder. Sammy Baker from Wetzlar presents its perfect Six pack. On Instagram shows “Sammy“How to stay fit in an athletic and mental way. Well he is dead, shot by Amsterdam police officers. Why had to Sammy B. to die? Be father is now talking about the tragic death and extremely severe accusations and the fans also comment on the tragic incident in the Netherlands.

Capital of the Netherlands: Amsterdam population 821,752 (2015) Trending, United Nations Area – land – water: 219.32 km2; 165.31 km2; 54.01 km2 Flag: coat of arms CBS code: 0363 Postcodes: 1011-1109

Sammy B: German fitness influencer shot dead in Amsterdam – Sammy B.’s father horrified by police shots

On Instagram affects the life of Sammy B. (170,000 Instagram–Followers) almost flawless. The perfect one body, always nice clothes and traveling to the most beautiful places in the world. But Sammy B. didn’t just want to show off – with his Videos and photos he wanted one Idol be. It was about Men to have a positive mental attitude and a good body image. To this he wrote Influencer regularly motivating and stimulating posts and even offered his own mental coaching. But the career of Sammy B. ends horribly. On Thursday, August 13th the Amsterdam police shoots the well-known German fitness influencer*. tz.de reports on the dramatic Police operation.

Sammy Baker proudly presents himself on Instagram – now he’s dead. © Sammy B. / Instagram screenshot

How could it get to the Shots come? A video on Twitter shows the fatal decision of the police. Sammy B. is with friends in Amsterdam for his birthday to celebrate. At the Wednesday evening Sammy gets loud promiflash.de Reported missing, the fatal shots occur on Thursday. In a backyard in Amsterdam, the police the obviously confused Sammy, who is only wearing underpants and a T-shirt.

The police approaches that German influencer from both sides, he is holding a knife in his hand. Then everything happens very quickly: a policeman with a dog pushes Sammy on the floor, the other officers surround him. It gets messy on the Video little can be seen. Then three shots are fired. Sammy B. dies in the hospital – the video is violent, the actions of the Amsterdam police raise questions. Now his is also expressed Father Kai to the death of his son.

Schoten afgevuurd bij aanhouding man nabij Voorburgstraat Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/gUgsiZ0q3R – Ruben Koops (@rubenkoops) August 13, 2020

Sammy B. can hardly be recognized on video – Instagram mourns the loss of the fitness influencer

Anyone who is disciplined and polite Sammy B. knows from social media, the confused Sammy gets out of the Video hardly recognize them. His too Instagram fans can hardly believe how the drama came about. Many criticize the fatal decision of the Amsterdam police officers. One user insinuated that they were overwhelmed and wrote: “I cannot see any need for the shots there. When the policeman outlines Sammy, something falls to the ground – possibly that knife. Sammy screams and then kicks around. At least when viewed from a distance, this does not justify the use of firearms. “

Yet there are other voices expressing the situation from the perspective of the police want to describe. “A confused person (alcohol? Drugs?) Ignores clear requests from the police over and over again, he is armed with a knife and thus offers considerable resistance to police officers. So I’m not surprised that a police officer shoots for self-protection, ”writes another user. 24hamburg.de* Has changed the fans’ reactions from German fitness influencer Sammy B. watched.

Sammy B. shot dead in Amsterdam – his father does not understand the action of the police

Sammy’s father expresses himself to bild.de to the death of his son. He too generally “understands the stress of the police“, But not in this specific situation. “My son was on the floor. On the ground! ”According to the father of the influencer from Wetzlar, there was no reason for the fatal shots. Now he wants education and justice. Not only for his son, but also “for everyone who has been there lately Police violence and their arbitrariness happens. “

Now the investigation is in progress Amsterdamwho have favourited Dutch Criminal police review the case. So far there are still too many unanswered questions. What did … do Sammy B. by doing Amsterdam backyardwhy did he appear so confused and not respond to the instructions police? Sammy B.’s fans and family call for clarification.

Transparency notice: In an earlier version of this article, we referred to Sammy B. as a “Hamburger Influencer”. This information has now been corrected.

Also in Germany fatal ones rarely occur Shots through the police. 14 people died in 2019 when German police were shot – also in northern Germany. In Hamburg police shot a family man*. Reported about it Nordbuzz.de*. The 34-year-old Briton had previously threatened his 32-year-old wife and her baby with a knife. He did not respond to police requests to drop his gun. The man died on site. * 24hamburg.de, tz.de and nordbuzz.de are part of the Ippen digital network.

List of rubric lists: © Sammy B. / Instagram screenshot