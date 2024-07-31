Sammontana-Forno D’Asolo, partnership for new group

Following the authorization of the Antitrust Authority, the closing of the transaction announced on February 5th has been completed, thanks to which the Bagnoli family and Frozen Investments S.à rl, an independently managed investment company of Investindustrial VIII (“Investindustrial”) have a partnership has been launched to create a new Italian industrial realityof international importance, in the sector of ice cream and frozen bakery and pastry products, through the union of Sammontana, owned by the Bagnoli family, with FdA Group (“Forno d’Asolo”).



The Bagnoli family, Investindustrial and the senior management will own 100% of the new group with operational control remaining in the hands of the family and Investindustrial leading the international expansion. The new entity is born from the desire for development and the industrial vision of the Bagnoli family – who founded and have led Sammontana for three generations – and of Investindustrial, a European investment group founded in 1990 by Andrea C. Bonomi, as well as the senior management of the companies.

The partnership between the Bagnoli family and Investindustrial will allow to fully enhance the competitive strength of brands that are symbols of Italian excellencesuch as Sammontana, Bindi, Tre Marie, Forno d’Asolo and Il Pasticcere, together with the commitment to sustainable development that has marked the path of Sammontana and Investindustrial over the last decade. The international expansion, which will strengthen the presence of FdA Group in the United States and in the main European countries through its own production and distribution organizations, will take advantage of Investindustrial’s experience and network to implement a ‘buy and build’ process as well as organic growth.

The group resulting from the union of Sammontana and Forno d’Asolo will have a turnover of almost 1 billion euros with production plants in Italy, the United States and Franceand over 2,500 employees. The new entity will operate through multiple channels and, in particular, will serve leading bars, restaurants, hotels, food retailers and catering companies for frozen bakery products, pastries, desserts and ice cream.