Interviewed with Verissimo, Samira Lui said she had never met her father. Even when she contacted him, he didn’t even want to see her

Silvia Toffanin had the beautiful girl as a guest at Verissimo Samira Lui, who spoke about the father she never knew. She even tried to contact him when she was older, to understand why she left and establish even a minimal relationship with him. But man he didn’t even want to see her. Here is the story of the young girl on the microphones of the Mediaset broadcast.

Guest of Verissimo, broadcast on Canale 5, in the episode of Sunday 29 October 2023, the former participant of the latest edition of the Big Brother he didn’t just talk about the experience inside the most spied on house in Italy.

Samira also wanted to tell private aspects of his personal life. Perhaps not everyone knows that his mother is Italian, while his father is originally from Senegal. She never knew her father.

My mother acted as my mother, father and friend. We weren’t making any money, mum worked a lot and I stayed with my grandmother. I remember moments when I saw her a little desperate, between the bills, in fear of not making it to the end of the month.

These are the words of Samira, who then adds:

My mother always spoke well of my father to me, until I was 18 I started to have my curiosities, but not even my mother knew where he was, because she was left alone when she was pregnant, he wasn’t ready to face a child.

Samira Him and the father he never met: the story of the former gieffina to Verissimo

I start asking my mom if I want to see a photo. She starts looking and for my 21st birthday she gives me a scroll with photos of my dad, but I didn’t open it because I didn’t have the courage to follow through.

At 23 he decided to take courage by contacting a person who, according to his mother, was his father’s best friend.