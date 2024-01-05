Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

In the first episode of “Dreams of a Thousand and One Nights” in 2024, the artist Samira Saeed, and the artist, composer and music arranger Radwan Al-Asmar, will be guests on the program, which is shown on the “Abu Dhabi Channel” screen at 10 pm UAE time, and presented by the artist Ahlam, in A musical evening that conveys glimpses of the authenticity of Moroccan art between the past and the present. Samira tells the story of her artistic career, the stages of her discovery of many artistic talents in composing and arranging, her happiness in entering this field and gaining the love of the Arab public, and her optimism in the next stage of her busy career.

She also talks about her upbringing with the voice of the eastern planet Umm Kulthum, the songs of musician Muhammad Abdel Wahhab and Western music, and the role of the school in supporting her talent by giving her the opportunity to sing in school concerts. She also tells the story of her singing for the first time in front of the late nightingale Abdel Halim Hafez, during… He visits the Royal Palace in Morocco, and reveals the story of how she recorded 3 albums in one night with composer Jamal Salama, and the name of her favorite song that expresses her personality.

During the episode, Samira performs a group of her most famous songs, including “Hawa Hawa,” “I Haven’t Got Anything,” and “He Said I Came After Two Days,” and Ahlam also joins her in singing “Ibn Al-Halal.” For his part, Radwan Al-Asmar reveals the challenges facing the industry of stardom. Morocco, and presents the song “Naker Lahassan” and another song from the Moroccan heritage accompanied by a Moroccan musical instrument. Ahlam also participates with him in performing the songs “Hee Hee – Turn in it, Sheibani” and “Maghlouba”.

“Dreams of a Thousand and One Nights” is an artistic and musical entertainment program, shown every Saturday on the “Abu Dhabi Channel”. It is considered one of the largest artistic programs in the Arab region. Over 13 episodes, it hosts a distinguished group of the most prominent Arab artists and stars in the capital, Abu Dhabi, to shed light on culture. Arab art and music with the aim of building bridges of artistic communication between the cultures of Arab countries across the past and present, and to celebrate the legacy of the Arab peoples in the fields of art, music, tarab and singing.