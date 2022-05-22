He was in prison with the biggest criminals in the country, broke into several houses and after two and a half years behind bars, he was immediately asked by his ‘friends’ whether he wanted to get another 20,000 euros from a house. Samir Rahbi (30) managed to resist this lure and, thanks to the support of his family, he ended up on the right path. “The quick money seems tempting, but it only brings misery.”

