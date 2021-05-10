After controversy and ambiguity, the pain of their health condition, the family of the Egyptian artist Samir Ghanem and his wife Dalal Abdel Aziz issued an angry letter in which she demanded the media in particular to stop spreading rumors, revealing the developments of their health.

Journalist Rami Radwan, husband of Donia Samir Ghanem, published a message on his Facebook account today, Monday, less than an hour after the news spread that the mighty actor had fallen into a coma after some of his body systems stopped working.

He stressed in the letter that most of what is published about the developments in the health of the artist and his wife is incorrect, calling on the journalists and editors-in-chief to be careful.

He added, “Please, fear God … not like that … people stand together and pretend to each other in adversity and adversity … they will not add to the concerns of the concerned.”

Likewise, everyone demanded that the pursuit of a head start not be at the expense of humanity, mercy, wisdom and reason, or at the expense of the health of others and the psyche of their families.

In addition, the Egyptian journalist revealed the developments of the two’s health status, stressing that they have not yet passed the critical stage, and asking everyone to pray for them.

Samir Ghanem was infected with Corona virus and was treated later, but his kidney functions were severely affected, while his wife Dalal Abdel Aziz is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit due to the intertwining of her infection with the virus with chronic diseases she suffers from.