Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

The late Egyptian artist Samir Ghanem issued the Twitter site a few minutes after announcing the news of his death at the age of 84 from his infection with the new Corona virus.

Twitter witnessed a great participation in the mourning of the late artist, and a large number of them shared pictures and video clips from Samir Ghanem’s artistic life.

The artist, Samir Ghanem, was transferred to a private hospital in Cairo a few days ago as a result of his infection with the Corona virus, with his previous suffering from kidney problems.

It is noteworthy that the Egyptian artist Samir Ghanem, born in 1937, graduated from the Faculty of Agriculture, Alexandria University, and then met with George Sidhoum and Guest Ahmed, and together they formed a trio of theater lights who shone through the famous comic sketches, and then the three presented a number of successful films and plays. After the death of guest Ahmed, he performed with George Sidhom several plays.

In the eighties of the twentieth century, his star shone in the sky of Fawazir Ramadan, which he presented for several years, in addition to a large number of prominent cinematic, television and theatrical works.