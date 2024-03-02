In the preview of the Matchday 10 match between Toluca FC and Tigres UANL, the Brazilian defender Samir Caetanoin a press conference he spoke about the criticism he has received about his level of play and physical appearance in recent weeks.
“My numbers are good, but I'm not going to tell anyone or discuss anything, the technical staff knows it, they trust me and the numbers are there for anyone, we are going to have criticism, my wife and son say that people say that I am fat or heavy, people can see that I have my data here, because they are strong players, people talk about various things without knowing, we are going to have failures… things are being done well and I have a calm head knowing that I am on the path true, I work for myself and my team”
– Samir Caetano.
Likewise, the Brazilian defender added that the feline team became champions just a year ago in the Clausura 2023 amid hundreds of criticisms regarding their performance.
“We are always going to have criticism, whether we play well or badly we always have it and as players we have to be used to it. With this defense that we have today we were champions a year ago, the last tournament we were runners-up, we are in 4th or 6th in the table… we are not perfect, we are not what people think, we can have good or bad games… we are doing well. things,” he added.
Since his arrival in Nuevo León in Apertura 2022, the 29-year-old Brazilian defender has played 63 games, in addition to one goal and one assist.
