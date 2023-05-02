One of the most outstanding players that Tigres has is Samir DeSouza. The Brazilian defender has done things well since his arrival in Mexican soccer and he is one of the immovable in central defense.
In recent days, information began to circulate about his possible departure from the university club, to which “Caetano” denied all the rumors, making it clear that he is “happy” with Tigres, where he has already spent a couple of seasons.
“Here in Tigres I am very happy, my head is 100 percent and I am not interested in knowing about other teams that are outside looking for services, I am focused on Tigres and I hope to stay for a long time”he commented.
On the other hand, the 28-year-old defender pointed out that they will seek to fight for both tournaments, both in the playoffs and in the Concachampions semifinal against León, since it has not been decided to bet on only one, as was indicated at the time.
“We must look for everything possible, we have the possibility of looking for the League, if we have the possibility of looking for both (tournaments) we must have the mentality, we go step by step”he stressed.
Lastly, he highlighted the work being done by coach Robert Dante Siboldi, whom he referred to as the one that has helped them correct the defensive errors that have been occurring.
“Now our coach helps us a lot to correct mistakes, but for us in defense he helps us a lot with ideas, movements. Little by little we are going back to being the defense that we were at the beginning of the tournament and we are going to look for that again to give the team greater solidity ”sentenced.
It will be next Wednesday, May 3, when Tigres faces León in the second leg of the Concacaf semifinals at the Nou Camp stadium, in search of the ticket to the grand final of the competition.
