The Peruvian film “Samichay, in search of happiness”, directed by Mauricio Franco Tosso, will be released on August 4 in movie theaters in the country. Entirely recorded in Quechua and in black and white at more than 4,000 meters high in the Andes of Cusco, it tells us the story of Celestino, a peasant hermit who lives in the highlands together with his family and his prized cow.

The film features the participation of Puno actor Amiel Cayo, who gives life to the protagonist Celestino, who embarks on a journey of self-discovery towards commerce and the various facets of modern life with his cow, Samichay.

“Samichay, in search of happiness” arrives in theaters this August 4. Photo: courtesy

It comes with several awards

Since its premiere, “Samichay, in search of happiness” has won various awards at major festivals, including the following: Best Debut Film and Best Peruvian Filmat the Lima PUCP 2020 Film Festival; best fiction feature film director and specialized critics award, at the Viña del Mar Film Festival 2021; and the Silver Biznaga for Best Director, at the Malaga Film Festival, Spain. Furthermore, she was included in the Neighboring Scenes: New Latin American Cinemafrom Lincoln Center in New York.

Part of these awards is also due to the inclusion of residents of the Cusco towns of Quispicanchi and Canchis, where the filming took place. “ The participation of the inhabitants of Cusco in the film has become a differential value, since the cinematographic challenge became greater as they were people without acting training. We developed a special methodology to reach them, tune into their daily culture and portray it in the best way in the film”, details Mauricio Franco Tosso.

Functions to see “Samichay, in search of happiness”

The cinemas of Peru will be able to enjoy “Samichay, in search of happiness” from this August 4 in all theaters nationwide. Next, we leave you the available functions.

Performances for “Samichay, in search of happiness” in movie theaters in Peru. Photo: courtesy

How long is “Samichay, in search of happiness”?

The Peruvian film “Samichay, in search of happiness” has a duration of 86 minutes, that is, 1 hour and 26 long.