The death this week of President John Magufuli precipitated the coming to power of Samia Suluhu Hassan, until then vice president, who this Friday was sworn in as head of state. Thus, Suluhu becomes the first woman in Tanzania to take on this position and the second in all of Africa after Sahle-Work Zewde in Ethiopia.

First in Tanzania and second in the African continent. After two decades of political career, Samia Suluhu Hassan became the new president of Tanzania this Friday, March 19, after the then president John Magufuli passed away last Wednesday at the age of 61, known in recent times for ensuring that the country he was protected from the coronavirus by divine intervention.

“I promise to honor and be faithful to the United Republic of Tanzania. I will protect and defend the Constitution,” said Hassan, 61, at the ceremony in Dar Es Salaam, the economic capital of the country. “We must not look back, but come together to build a prosperous Tanzania,” he added after the speech.

The new President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, signs a book of condolences for former President John Magufuli after being sworn in as the sixth President of Tanzania in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on March 19, 2021. © EFE / EPA / ANTHONY SIAME

It is the first time that the head of state has been changed in Tanzania without an election. The Constitution of the country stipulates that, in the event of the death of the president, it will be the person who holds the Vice Presidency who will replace him until the end of the legislature. Thus, the new president will hold the position until 2025, since Magufuli had renewed her term on October 28.

‘Mama Samia’, a woman with a long political career

Now Hassan is expected to elect a Christian vice president, an accomplished fact in the country’s political tradition, something that, by constitutional mandate, will have to consult with the Party of the Revolution, which will hold a meeting this Saturday.

Hassan, affectionately nicknamed ‘Mama Samia’ will also be the first person to occupy the head of state having been born in Zanzibar. She is said to be a woman “of consensus”, in contrast to the former president, accused of being implacable with dissent.

“I can seem polite and not yell when I speak, but the most important thing is that everyone understands what I say and that things are done as I say,” she said last year in a speech. Recently, MP January Makamba stated in an interview with the ‘BBC’ that Hassan is “the most underrated politician in Tanzania”.

From this moment on, he will have the complex role of dealing with a coronavirus pandemic that his predecessor refused to fight. Some opposition voices affirm that Magufuli died from coronavirus and not from a heart ailment as the official version indicates.

The “most violent leader in the history of Tanzania”

From his exile in Belgium, the opposition leader Tundu Lissu, who survived an alleged assassination attempt in 2017, assured that Magufuli was the “most violent leader in the history of Tanzania” and compared the situation in the country to that of Spain in 1975 after Franco’s death. A new chapter must be “opened,” he asserted.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli addresses a press conference during his official visit to Nairobi, Kenya, on October 31, 2016. REUTERS – Thomas Mukoya

Lissu also wanted to cast doubt on the cause of death of the former president, a well-known denier of the coronavirus, compared many times with Trump or Bolsonaro. “Even now, after his death, his government continues to lie. Magufuli completely died of corona (virus),” he said in an interview with the Kenyan channel ‘KTN News’.

The official version states that Magufuli died of a heart ailment and Tussuli has not provided evidence on his claims, but the reality is that Tanzania does not offer coronavirus figures since the end of April 2020, so it is difficult to elucidate what the real scope is. of the pandemic in the African nation.

With EFE