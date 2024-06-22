Bills establish the crime of omission of assistance as not carrying out the procedure in cases where it is permitted in Brazil

The federal deputy Sâmia Bomfim (Psol-SP) presented on Thursday (June 20, 2024) a package with PLs (bills) that seek to facilitate and ensure access to legal abortion in Brazil.

The idea is to avoid postponing the procedure or not carrying it out in the 3 cases in which it is permitted by law in the country: pregnancy as a result of rape, fetal anencephaly and risk of death for the pregnant woman.

Bomfim’s package was presented during the discussion at the National Congress of the “anti-abortion” PL, which proposes to equate abortion, even if legal, after 22 weeks of pregnancy with the crime of homicide.

Currently, there is no limit to carrying out the procedure in cases where the procedure is permitted, only a recommendation to be carried out below this gestational period.

UNDERSTAND THE PACKAGE

One of the projects, PL 2,522 of 2024establishes how crime of failure to assist refusal to perform an abortion due to conscientious objection. The prerogative can be used by professionals, but not prevent the patient from accessing the procedure.

“The religious, political, ethical or moral convictions of medical professionals do not override the duty of health care and compliance with legal determinations, in cases where abortion is authorized”, says the text.

If the standard is not complied with and the pregnant woman dies, the project advocates that a penalty of manslaughter.

Another proposal filed, the PL 2,520 of 2024, complements the idea. It establishes that, if a professional refuses to perform the abortion, the public health service must have other qualified employees to perform it.

Thus, if there was only one doctor in the health unit and he is opposed to legal abortion, he must be immediately transferred to a unit that does not provide the service and another professional must be requested for this purpose.

The 3rd, the PL 2,521 of 2024deals with the need for health professionals from public or private units to inform the patient about the right to abortion in cases of pregnancy resulting from rape and to indicate a reference hospital for the procedure.

This must be done before referring the victim to prenatal, perinatal, birth or maternity care.

“The family health and prenatal teams of Primary Health Care must be trained to identify situations in which access to the information referred to in this law has failed, in the event that the victims are continuing with the pregnancy due to lack of knowledge of the existence of the right to abortion in cases of rape”says the text.

PL “ANTIABORT”

The urgency of the PL 1,904 of 2024 it was approved on June 12 in a quick vote. In other words, the proposal can be voted on directly by the plenary, without needing to be discussed in the thematic committees of Casa Baixa.

However, the text should only be analyzed after the Legislative recess, in the 2nd half of this year.