Samia Hassan .. the first Muslim to assume the presidency of Tanzania

Today, Friday, Vice President Samia Hassan officially assumed her duties at the head of Tanzania to succeed President John Magufuli, whose death was announced on Wednesday evening, to become the first woman to reach this position in the country.

After she was sworn in, this 61-year-old Muslim from the semi-autonomous Zanzibar Archipelago became the first woman to hold the presidency of this East African country.

The death of Magufuli, who had led Tanzania for more than five years marked by major reforms and a penchant for authoritarianism, was announced on Wednesday.

Magufuli, described as the “bulldozer”, had mysteriously disappeared from public life at the end of February. His absence fueled rumors of his infection with Covid-19, a disease that has continuously reduced his risk.