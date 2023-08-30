Psol deputy cited MPF complaint against deputy and committee rapporteur; watch

the federal deputy Sâmia Bomfim (Psol-SP) called the rapporteur of the CPI of the MST, Ricardo Salles (PL-SP), from “réulator” and cited a complaint filed by the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) against the congressman. The statement was made during the commission’s session on the afternoon of this Tuesday (29.Aug.2023).

“A rapporteur was chosen by this committee. From the beginning, the choice of this rapporteur was questioned, in view of his direct interests in demobilizing agrarian reform in the country. Considering who are the direct funders of your campaign [eleitoral], as well as its past and current action of defending landowners. But the latest events make the presence of this subject in the rapporteurship even more serious”said Samia.

Afterwards, the congresswoman stated that “Latest Events”upon receipt of the complaint from the MPF by the 4th Criminal Court of TRF-1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region) of the State of Pará on Monday (28.Aug), made Salles’ permanence as rapporteur of the CPI become “even more serious”.

“Because now he is no longer just a rapporteur, he is a ‘réulator’, considering that the MPF asked and it was accepted that he be considered a defendant for a series of crimes”declared the federal deputy.

Watch (4min9s):

Sâmia Bomfim took 10 papers with the alleged crimes committed by Ricardo Salles:

active and passive corruption;

prevarication;

administrative advocacy;

facilitation of smuggling;

contempt;

crime against the environmental administration;

obstruct or hinder the supervisory action of the public power;

ideological falsehood;

violation of functional secrecy; It is

criminal organization.

“The ‘réulator’ told the press […] which was requested to be archived by the PF. He forgot to read the second part of the request that the PF made to the MPF, which was for filing or possibly offering the complaint, which is what the MPF did”said Samia.

The congresswoman also said “ironic” that the MST CPI try “criminalize the social movement and all those who fight for rights” in the country. “Actually, the criminals are you”, stated.

“I suspect, even, that with Mr. Ricardo Salles, the same end will happen that is happening with the [Carla] Zambelli, with Bolsonaro himself […]. An immense arrogance to try to criminalize those who fight to hide the true crimes against the country. Starts as a rapporteur and can be arrested. This is how it is with those who betray the country.”declared Sâmia Bomfim.

wanted by Power360Ricardo Salles stated that the deputy assumes a posture of “victim”in addition to “invoking non-existent gender violence”.

“The deputy attacks, interrupts and offends, but always with the voice and face of a gummie bear”declared the rapporteur of the CPI of the MST.

POLITICAL MOTIVATION

To the Power360Ricardo Salles stated that the complaint filed by the MPF against him is “malicious” It is “manipulated” per “Politically motivated”. The rapporteur of the MST’s CPI became a defendant for 4 crimes. They would have been committed when he was Minister of the Environment in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The criminal action filed, however, is based on a partial, not final, report by the Federal Police (Federal police).

Here are the full documents:

Salles stated that the complaint presented is “ridiculous”and that the MPF “ignored” the content of the partial report, which “Didn’t bring any evidence” against him.

“The MPF does not use the information collected from the partial report. All information collected about me and reported by the delegate [do caso] they say that I did not participate in the meeting and that I did not interfere in anything”he declared.

The deputy, who is also rapporteur for the MST’s CPI in the Chamber, stated that the complaint presented is based on “only guesses” and that is a “irresponsibility” a criminal action to be forwarded in a manner “so venal against someone who was a minister of state”.

“All this shows the willingness to do something to attack and harm me. […] It is venality, malediction, something malicious and manipulated. There is no foundation and even verisimilitude”he said.

When asked if he feared that the action would be used for a possible revocation of mandate, Salles denied it, but said he had no doubts that there is “Politically motivated”according to your assessment: “They want to attack my honor, strength and position. Either because he was rapporteur for the MST’s CPI, or because he wanted to be a candidate for mayor of São Paulo. But that denouncement and substance is lacking, it is a fact. It becomes abusive”.

INVESTIGATION AND COMPLAINT

The crimes imputed to Salles include smuggling and criminal organization. Read below:

Article 2 of Law 1.2850 of 2013 – “Promote, set up, finance or integrate, personally or through an intermediary, a criminal organization: Penalty – imprisonment, from 3 (three) to 8 (eight) years, and a fine, without prejudice to the penalties corresponding to other criminal offenses committed”;

Article 318 of Law 2,848 of 1940 – “Facilitating, with breach of functional duty, the practice of smuggling or embezzlement”;

Article 321 of Law 2,848 of 1940 – “Sponsoring, directly or indirectly, private interest before the public administration, taking advantage of the status of official: Penalty – detention, from one to three months, or fine”;

Article 69 of Law 9,605 of 1998 – “Obstabling or hindering the supervisory action of the Public Power in dealing with environmental issues: Penalty – detention, from one to three years, and a fine”.

Salles is investigated for suspected administrative advocacy (use of public administration to defend private interests) and favoring illegal logging in the Amazon.

Former president of Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) Eduardo Bim and other civil servants were also denounced.

The investigation is part of Operation Akuanduba, carried out on May 10, 2021 by order of the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes. Salles resigned from the Ministry of the Environment on June 23, 2021.

The complaint says that financial movements of Salles “they are not compatible with their declared sources of income, as there are indications of the practice of concealing income” and that he would have integrated “a stable and permanent criminal organization, occupying a leadership position”.

The PF investigation indicated that the organization allegedly commanded by the former minister acted through “collusion between public and private agents”. The goal would be “legalize Brazilian wood that was detained in US ports, which contradicted technical statements prepared by environmental agents of the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources – Ibama”.

The MPF lists some seizures of wood of Brazilian origin in the United States, which were without the necessary documentation for export. It states that Salles, in 2020, met with representatives of companies involved in the alleged scheme for a meeting on the export of wood from Pará.

“It is said that Ibama officials, appointed and promoted by former minister Ricardo de Aquino Salles, ended up issuing certificates and letters without legal value to promote the clearance of wood. Due to the evident illegality, the documentation issued was not accepted by the US authorities”, says the complaint.

According to the investigation, “the highest leadership of the Ministry of the Environment and the top management of Ibama manipulated normative opinions and edited documents to, to the detriment of the primary public interest, benefit a group of timber companies and export companies that had timber shipments seized in the United States ”.