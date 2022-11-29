Sami people | The Sámi parliament decides on the disputed law – HS shows part of the debate live

On Tuesday, the full assembly of the Sámi assemblies will make a decision on the Sámi assemblies’ position on the bill on the new Sámi assembly law. The bill shares the opinions of members of the Sámi assemblies. HS will show part of the debate live from around 11 o’clock.

Last week, the Finnish government submitted a proposal to the parliament to amend the Sámi District Act. The proposed changes to the law require the approval of the Sámi assemblies.

Attempts have been made to reform the Sámi District Law in Finland during three governments. In 2015, the bill failed in parliament. In 2018, the Sámi Assembly rejected the proposal as a new Sámi Assembly Act.

The bill the goal is to promote the realization of the Sami people’s right to self-determination. The most important changes can be summed up in four entities.

The first entity is related to the fact that the Sámi Assembly Act’s definition of a Sámi is proposed to be replaced by a provision on the criteria for voting and running for office in the Sámi assemblies.

In the future, the right to vote would be granted if the person himself or at least one of his parents, grandparents or great-grandparents has learned Sami as his first language. Compared to the current definition, the language criterion is extended by one generation.

The right to vote would also be given to those whose parents have been registered as eligible to vote in the elections after the entry into force of the law.

In the future, the Lappish marking of an ancestor in historical documents would no longer give the right to vote in Sámi assemblies. According to the current Sámi District Act, a Sámi is also a descendant of a person who is marked as a fell, forest or fisherman Lappish person in a land, tax collection or life record.

Finland has received reprimands from the UN Human Rights Committee and the Committee against Racial Discrimination because the Supreme Administrative Court in Finland has allowed persons on the electoral roll of the Sámi assemblies based on the Lapland section, who had been rejected by the Sámi assemblies themselves.

Second the whole concerns the appeals process. The election board appointed by the Sámi assemblies decides on the registration of a person in the election list based on the application. In the proposal, it is also proposed to establish a separate appeals body, to which appeals can be made against the election board’s decision.

The members of the appeal body would be appointed on the proposal of the Sámi assemblies. With that, the main responsibility for matters concerning the electoral roll would more clearly rest with the Sami institutions. The highest level of appeal would remain the Supreme Administrative Court.

In addition, the bill aims to strengthen the obligation to cooperate and negotiate so that cooperation between the authorities and Sámi assemblies is emphasized more than before. In the future, negotiations with the Sámi assemblies should take place on all measures that may have a special meaning for the Sámi.

The fourth essential reform is that the bill seeks to make it easier for those entitled to vote to vote in the Sámi assembly elections with various measures. The current system is old-fashioned in many respects.

Measure shares the opinions of members of the Sámi assemblies. Some of the members have applied for a ban on the implementation of the bill from the UN.

The members of the Sámi assemblies opposing the bill consider that the proposal discriminates against a part of the Sámi and that it would give a certain group of Sámi assemblies the right to decide who gets to vote in the elections.

They think that the bill would remove the right to vote in Sámi district elections for some Sámi.

Some of the members of the Sámi assemblies also feel that they have been left behind in the decision-making of the Sámi assemblies and that they have not been sufficiently consulted in the preparation of the bill.

