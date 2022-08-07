Sami people | The last remains of the Sami dead exhumed from their graves in Finland are once again hidden in the ground

The bones of the Sámi were excavated from the end of the 19th century until almost the Second World War as part of research.

Finland The remains of the deceased excavated from the cemeteries of the Sámi regions will be reburied in the ground today and tomorrow. In the ceremonies, a total of 172 Sámi dead will be returned to the cemeteries located in Inari and Utsjoki.

These are the last preserved remains of the Sámi deceased in Finland, which were once dug up in the name of scientific research. Since 2001, the dead have been stored in the Sámi museum in Siida.

In Finland, the remains of the Sámi deceased have been reburied in the ground only once before. In 1995, 95 dead were hidden in Inari back to Vanhahautumaaari.

of the Sámi deceased the remains were for a long time in the possession of the University of Helsinki in the Department of Anatomy of the Department of Biomedicine. It was from there that the remains of the first 95 deceased were returned to Vanhaautumaaari in Inari.

At the request of the Sámi community, the remains of the remaining 172 deceased were moved to the Sámi Museum Siida, which had been established a couple of years earlier, in 2001.

Unlike in 1995, the handover documents at that time included a condition that the remains were handed over to the museum to be kept for research purposes only. The process of hiding the remains back in the ground only started in 2015.