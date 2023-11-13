Sami people | Sámi across national borders oppose the St1 wind farm: “A classic case”

According to the researcher, projects in indigenous areas are often problematic because they do not have the blessing of local communities.

Huge a wind farm in an area where the flickering or humming of the wings of the power plants does not disturb human habitation. The best wind conditions in the country, where you can produce renewable energy without emissions – and all this on market terms, without government subsidies.

Sounds almost too good to be true.

This is what the Finnish-Norwegian Grenselandet company is planning for Northern Norway, twenty kilometers away from the Finnish border. The main owner of the company running the project called Davvi is the Finnish energy group St1.

To the fell area in Lebesby municipality being planned 60–160 wind turbines. of St1 by The Finnmark region, bordering Finland, has the best wind conditions in Norway. Therefore, the project is on the verge of being the first wind power project that can be promoted without state support.

However, its location is not without problems. The fell area is sacred to the Sámi. It is the Sámi Council by an immeasurably valuable area in terms of its natural values ​​and traditional Sámi ways of life. The Sami Council is a joint organization of the Sami people of Norway, Sweden, Finland and Russia, which promotes and monitors the rights of the Sami people. The Council considers the project to violate international human rights agreements.

“ The fell area is sacred to the Sámi.

At its height 200-meter windmills could also be seen in Finland. They are thought to affect the reindeer’s natural seasonal grazing cycle and drive reindeer from Norway to Finland.

In Finland, the Sámi assembly and the municipality of Utsjoki oppose the project. Utsjoki municipal government is watchingthat the project will have negative effects on the key livelihoods, reindeer husbandry and tourism of Finland’s only Sámi-majority municipality.

According to the Sámi assembly, the project would especially harm the reindeer husbandry, but also other traditional Sámi means of transportation. Chairman of the courts Tuomas Aslak Juuson According to Jutaami refers to reindeer herders hiking with the reindeer as part of the traditional annual cycle.

“Yes, one would hope that the project leaders would think again and then withdraw from the project and not destroy the living conditions of the Sámi people in the area in question,” Juuso tells STT.

According to him, the project is a good example of how little is understood about the rights of the Sámi as an indigenous people.

“A classic case of not knowing the situation of the indigenous peoples living in their own country, but brazenly coming to push the Sámi people out of their own territories.”

According to Tuomas Aslak Juuso, chairman of the Sámi assemblies, the realization of the project would leave whole villages behind.

St1 Nordic’s director of renewable energy by Thomas Hansen according to which the project does not violate the rights of the Sami people. He says that the impact assessments made by independent operators show the claims about this to be false.

According to him, the Sámi have received “all kinds of feedback” about the project.

“There are people in the Sámi community who want to see our plan come true, and people who don’t want it to come true. I would even go so far as to say that it is completely wrong to say that the Sámi people feel that their rights are being violated. Some claim that, and I disagree with them,” Hansen tells STT.

Has the company considered backing out of the project due to the opposition it has received?

“No, we haven’t considered it. We have strong faith in the process and the institutions that guide it. At the end of the day, it is not up to us to decide whether we are allowed to build or not. It is decided by the Norwegian state.”

In the interview, Hansen criticizes the Finnish media, which, according to him, looks for similarities between Davvi and Fosen’s wind power projects. In addition, in his opinion, the project area is often reported incorrectly in the Finnish media.

“I don’t think these things help inform the public about what’s really going on. About us [uutisointi] does not very accurately reflect how local people really feel about the wind farm.”

“ “I would say that it is completely wrong to claim that the Sámi people feel that their rights are being violated.” —Thomas Hansen

Medium– In Norway’s Fosen, there is indeed one reason why the Sámi are particularly concerned of wind power projects. Ten years ago, the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy gave permission to build Europe’s largest onshore wind farm there.

The park was designed in an area where the Sámi have practiced reindeer husbandry since the 16th century. The Sámi people opposed the construction and complained about the permit decisions. They appealed to the UN Convention on Civil and Political Rights. Article 27 states that, for example, people belonging to ethnic minorities may not be denied the right to practice their own culture.

The wind turbines were built and put into use, but the Sámi people did not give up, the matter was taken all the way to the Supreme Court. In October 2021, the Supreme Court found Fosen’s wind turbines to be illegal. According to the judgment, the project violates the Sami people’s right to practice their culture.

Last in October, Sámi activists demonstrated in Oslo. They reminded that two years have passed since the Supreme Court’s verdict, but the wind turbines in Fosen are still running. Activists blocked the Karl Johans gate in the heart of the city, which flanks the parliament building and leads to the royal castle, with canopies. Twenty activists fortified themselves in the lobby of the parliament building and shouted at the minister of oil and energy in protest To Terje Aasland. Activists demand that Fosen’s wind turbines be dismantled and the land returned to the Sámi.

In the evening, the protesters refused to comply with the police order to leave and were eventually carried out of the building by the police. One of them was the chairman of the Sami youth in Finland Petra Laiti.

A couple of days later, the activists appealed to the king as their last straw. In accordance with a centuries-old tradition, they asked to be admitted to the king’s speeches as a last resort, when everything else had already been tried. King Harald and the crown prince Haakon received the activists and talked with them about Fosen. Although the king’s role in daily politics is small, the Sámi considered the meeting symbolically important.

So far, the Norwegian state has not said how it plans to comply with the Supreme Court’s ruling more than two years ago.

“Wind turbines will be used in accordance with the original permits until new decisions are made”, State Secretary of the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy Elisabeth Saether said for NRK at the end of October.

“ In October 2021, the Supreme Court found Fosen’s wind turbines to be illegal.

Mere compliance with the law is not enough if companies want to respect the rights of indigenous peoples in their projects, says an assistant professor at the Faculty of Law at the University of Helsinki Dorothée Cambou. He has researched the rights of indigenous peoples and especially the Sámi people.

“The laws of most states, like all the Nordic countries, do not adequately protect the rights of indigenous peoples to the land. That’s why companies have to go beyond the letter of the national law to make sure they respect them,” he tells STT.

Projects in indigenous people’s areas are often problematic because they affect nature, on which, for example, traditional Sámi livelihoods depend. According to Cambou, currently many projects in the Sami region are not socially responsible, because the Sami and local communities more broadly oppose them. The projects are considered to have an impact on the country, which in turn has a significant impact on livelihoods.

“However, companies and authorities often do not pay enough attention to these concerns. Companies should show respect for indigenous peoples and consult them when planning projects.”

“ “Legislation does not adequately protect the rights of indigenous peoples to the land.” —Dorothee Cambou

Before above all, companies must ensure that the projects have the consent of the local community. According to Cambou, companies should be ready to abandon the project if the rights of indigenous peoples have not been protected or if the project is likely to have a significant impact on their livelihood.

It’s hardly a matter of lack of knowledge when companies plan projects on the lands of indigenous peoples, says Cambou.

“Companies are fully aware these days [hankkeisiin liittyvistä] challenges.”

Why do we go to the regions then? Because the countries are often sparsely populated and the indigenous peoples’ rights to the land are so poorly protected, Cambou answers. In addition, the indigenous communities are unlikely to receive support from the state to stop the projects, because the projects are important for the green transition and often also economically profitable.

However, the green transition should not be made at the expense of the most vulnerable communities. Companies and states should ensure that this does not happen, says Cambou.

“Many support a green and fair transition, but the perspective of justice should be placed in the center. Human rights should not be considered after the fact.”

The Norwegian public radio station NRK and the Norwegian newspaper VG were used as sources.