Sami people | Kari Kyrö became the vocal rake of the renewed Sámi parliamentary elections – Not added to last fall’s election list

The Sami people|In the spring, the court ruled that the Sámi district elections held last fall must be renewed.

Sámi parliamentary elections turnout decreased slightly from last fall.

The Sámi district elections held last fall were annulled and ordered to be renewed by the March decision of the Supreme Administrative Court (KHO). KHO’s by the election had been delivered illegally in a way that had affected the outcome of the election. In addition, the Supreme Court ordered 65 people to be registered in the electoral roll.

The voter turnout in the current elections was a little over 48, compared to last fall was a fair 51.6. A total of 2,945 eligible voters exercised their right to vote in the elections.

Renovated election sound rake was Inari Kari Kyrö, which received a total of 217 votes. He was not a candidate in the 2023 election because he had not been added to the electoral roll. However, he was also a vote rake in the elections in 2019, when he collected 220 votes.

The second highest number of votes in the re-election was collected by the person from Inari who was elected as the chairman of the Sámi assemblies in the fall Pirita Näkkäläjärvi. He received a total of 188 votes.

The election board of the Sámi assemblies confirmed the results of the elections at their meeting on Wednesday evening.

Sámi parliamentary elections is held every four years. Sámi assemblies, or the parliament of the Sámi people, is the representative self-governing body of the Sámi people in Finland. Its mission is to implement the self-government regarding language and culture secured to it in the constitution, and to safeguard the preservation and development of the Sámi indigenous culture.