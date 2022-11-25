Sami people | According to the presidency of the Sámi assemblies, hate speech against the Sámi has increased

The government submitted the Sámi district law to the parliament for consideration last Thursday.

of the Sámi assembly according to the presidium, hate speech directed at the Sami has increased significantly recently in connection with the consideration of the Sami parliamentary bill.

According to the presidency, the recent harassment of the Sámi takes place especially on social media, and people who defend the rights of the Sámi have been selected as targets.

In the press release, the presidents of the Sámi assemblies say that they fully condemn hate speech directed at the Sámi and call for a factual and fact-based discussion. The statement was signed by the chairman of the Sámi assemblies Tuomas Aslak Juuso and vice presidents Anni Koivisto and Leo Aikio.

Government gave the Sámi Assembly Act to the parliament for consideration last Thursday after an extraordinary vote by 11–3. The ministers present in the center voted against the proposal. Generally, the government’s proposals are unanimous.

Parliament held a referral debate on the law on Tuesday and Wednesday.

