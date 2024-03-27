Friday, March 29, 2024
Sámi assemblies | The Supreme Court ordered the Sámi district elections to be renewed

March 27, 2024
in World Europe
Sámi assemblies | The Supreme Court ordered the Sámi district elections to be renewed

According to KHO, no people who would have had the right to vote in the elections had been added to the electoral roll of the Sámi district elections.

Supreme The Administrative Court (KHO) has ordered the Sámi district elections held last fall to be repeated.

According to the KHO's decision on Wednesday, no people who would have had the right to vote in the elections, among other things, had been added to the electoral roll for the Sámi district elections. The Supreme Court ordered 72 people to be added to the election list.

According to KHO, the elections were carried out in an illegal manner, which affected the outcome of the elections. Therefore, according to the law, the elections must be renewed.

