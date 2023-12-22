As part of the activities of the “Shatana in Hatta” festival, an outdoor workshop was recently held by photographer Sami Al-Olabi, in which he took advantage of the picturesque nature of Hatta to identify specific compositions to master the art of transitioning between day and night photography.

It is noteworthy that Al-Olabi, who has won several international awards in this field, specializes in the art of astronomical and night photography and virtual reality.

His body of work is considered one of the best in the region, and has been featured on CNN and National Geographic.

It uses backgrounds for the operating systems of major international companies, such as “Apple” and “Microsoft,” and the most prestigious international photography magazines are also competing to publish it, including “Practical Photography,” “Petapixel,” and “InPhoto.”