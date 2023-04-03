Sami Al-Jaber, the legend of Al-Hilal and Saudi football, is considered one of the best to present his opinion on what this deal has achieved, and his position on the upcoming new names, led by Lionel Messi.

Cristiano is the gateway to world stars

In exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, Sami Al-Jaber talked about the gains made to the Saudi League by joining the Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo, where he said: “Ronaldo’s presence in the Saudi League is a technical, marketing and public value, because he is a football legend that has a great impact on the level of strength of matches. Increasing excitement in the stadiums, in addition to attracting fans to attend in large numbers, and also to successfully promote the Saudi League at the external level.

He added that Cristiano Ronaldo is a “gate” for the advent of a new elite of big stars that we will see in the Saudi League during the coming seasons, considering that many famous names that play in major international leagues can be seen in the colors of Saudi teams soon, which increases the strength and importance of the league. Saudi Arabia, both regionally and globally.

The arrival of Messi to Saudi Arabia

Regarding his opinion on the possibility of his former team, Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia contracting with Argentine legend Lionel Messi next summer, Sami Al-Jaber, who is the most Arab player participating in the World Cup, said: “Regardless of the name of the team that can contract with Messi, I support this approach and see a return in it.” Great, not only for clubs, but for the country in general. The presence of a player of Messi’s worth in Saudi stadiums will have a great impact on the technical level of young players, as well as on the level of mass momentum, in addition to the positive global echo of the Kingdom’s image on the tourism side.

Turning sports into an industry

Al-Jaber, who scored 3 goals in the World Cup, which no other Arab player has achieved so far, stressed his great support for the direction in which Saudi sport is moving, specifically in football, considering that the Kingdom’s plan to achieve Vision 2030 has begun to provide positive and important indicators. It proves to everyone that sport is no longer limited to the competitive aspect only, but has become an industry for what is greater and loftier, and therefore contracting with the big names in football is just the beginning of what is more important and greater, hoping that this plan will contribute to achieving the desired benefits for Saudi Arabia.

This player is my successor in the stadiums

Regarding the Saudi player, in whom Sami Al-Jaber sees the qualifications of the striker who could succeed him in the Saudi stadiums, he said: “In the beginning, I do not believe in the idea of ​​​​there being a successor player, and every time has a state and men, but I see that Salem Al-Dosari, the Al-Hilal player, crosses all barriers and breaks all numbers, because he A diligent and focused player in football, he is a great face of Saudi football.”