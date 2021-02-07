Abdullah Amer (clothing)

His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, witnessed the competitions of the second day of the festival of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, camel racing and camel dress, “2021”, as well as the competitions for the category of facts, which were held over 15 rounds, In the presence of a large crowd of camel racing fans and followers of the country and the people of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

“Samha” led by Rashid Muhammad bin Maroushed, the first major stage of the first round, related to the first-born facts, achieving the first place and the award, “the cup + one and a half million dirhams”, after it came with a time of 5: 42: 6 minutes, and came in second place, “Mthayel” to Salem Kamidish Allouba Al Ameri with a time of 5: 42: 9, and in third place, Agadir arrived by Muhammad Suhail Bin Awaidan Al Ameri with a time of 5: 43: 1.

In the second half and the challenge of Al-Jadaan, “Super” by Muhammad Suhail bin Awaidan Al-Ameri was the first to reach the closing line, scoring the cup and first place with a time of 5: 42: 6, leaving second place for “Al-Faris” owned by Ahmed Balhazmi, Al-Amiri sniper, with a timing of 1:44:44 “Wahhaj” came to Ali Saeed Al-Zerai in third place with a time of 5: 46: 8.

The results of the rest of the rounds were as follows: the third round “Arabism” by Hamad Nahayan Salem Al-Amri at a time of 5: 50: 6, the fourth round “Adim” by Muhammad Ghanem Ali Al-Mansouri with a timing of 5: 56: 4, and the fifth round “Shaqra” by Muhammad Suhail, the sponsor of Al-Awiya Al-Ameri. With a time of 5: 50: 8, the sixth term is “Tanajeb” by Muhammad Saud Ali al-Marri with a time of 5: 51: 1, the seventh term “Al-Khasim” by Salem Saeed bin Mananah Al-Kutbi, with a time of 5: 54: 5, the eighth term “luxury” by Hassan Ahmed Hassan Al-Amri with a time of 5: 57: 5, the ninth round, “Houria” by Rashid Khamis Al-Omari, with a time of 5: 53: 1, and the tenth round of “Lahab” by Ali Ateeq Ali Al-Kitbi, with a time of 5: 53: 0.

In the 11th game, “treatment” by Mattar Saeed Al-Zaabi won a time of 6:00: 7, and the 12th round “consideration” by Salem Rassas Al-Ameri’s bullets at a time of 5: 57: 9, and the 13th “remarkable” by Rashid Khamis Al-Omari in a time of 5:58: 2, and the 14th set “Al-Dhabi” by Hamad Mutaib Hamad Al-Ameri at a time of 5: 57: 3, and in the last round of the Al-Haqaiq category, the date was with “Rami” by Muhammad Aweidah Al-Hatam Al-Ameri, achieving first place and the law of the half after finishing the half distance in a time of 5:55: 1 minute.