A defeat against Juventus, the third out of three direct matches this season, would have made the situation even more complicated. And in 2022 the nerazzurri put in a philotto after winning in Turin with a penalty from Calhanoglu

From failed purchase to accomplice, in spite of himself: Inzaghi and Inter thank Bremer. How much can a game recaptured like this be worth. Thanks to someone else’s mistake – the Brazilian’s hand ball in the last second, partly to compensate for the horror positioning of the Nerazzurri rearguard in the occasion of Cuadrado’s goal – Inter avoided a defeat that would have been difficult to manage. The temperature in the Nerazzurri world was already rising to probably unsustainable levels, Lukaku’s penalty was a vital bucket of water to stop the fire. This is not enough to talk about redemption, but the 1-1 draw at the Stadium could be the moment of rebirth. Salernitana and Benfica will say if this will actually be the case. See also Juve-Inter, much more than a cup. Allegri risks "zero titles", Inzaghi looks for the second trophy

LAST YEAR — Football is full of these moments, which change history somewhat by accident. Inter and Inzaghi will have to be good at riding the episodes. And the lesson to follow is there, right under your nose, because there are too many parallels with what happened in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg: practically exactly one year ago, on 3 April 2022, the Nerazzurri always won in Turin with a penalty, converted by Calhanoglu a few seconds before the break (Lukaku scored it a few seconds before the final whistle) and in a match full of tensions and controversies. It was the relaunch for Inter, not in a black crisis like this year but fresh from the two draws against Turin and Fiorentina. After that battle, after that dirty success, Inzaghi’s boys won five games in a row before the decisive crash in Bologna.

IT NEEDS THE TURN — Beppe Marotta was clear in the pre-match: “We have three different objectives, we still play a bit for everything. Imagining being out of the Champions League would mean reviewing all the plans for next year”. All under scrutiny, but the story is yet to be written. That’s why the draw at the Stadium can have enormous value, above all for the narrow escape: a defeat – the third out of three games against Juventus – would have been hard to swallow, it would have accompanied Inter until Friday’s match against Salernitana and the one against Benfica on Tuesday. At the triple whistle, however, the Nerazzurri fans cheered and Dzeko showed them the club crest. Signs of rediscovered compactness, at least still alive, even if, perhaps, a little hidden. Now he’s at Inter: the opportunity to restart is tempting. The former teaches. See also Alcaraz has already overtaken Nadal: that's why

