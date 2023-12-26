Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/26/2023 – 21:13

Brazil registered 59,620 same-sex marriages between 2013 and 2021. The data is from the National Observatory of Human Rights (ObservaDH), managed by the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship (MDHC). The survey is based the statistics of the Civil Registry of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The number indicates an increase of 148.7% in nine years, with 3,700 registrations in 2013 and 9,202 in 2021. The largest annual increase occurred between 2017 and 2018 (61.7%).

Related news:

The 59,620 marriages between people of the same sex, in this period, correspond to 0.6% of the total number of marriages in the country. The percentage went from 0.4% in 2013 to 1% in 2021.

In a statement, MDHC's National Secretary for the Rights of LGBTQIA+ People, Symmy Larrat, argues that the data indicates that legal protection for people of the same sex is vital for a fairer and more equal Brazil. “Equity and guaranteeing rights concern everyone in the population.”

places

Among Brazilian regions, the highest proportion of same-sex marriages was in the Southeast (0.8%) and the lowest was in the North (0.3%).

Among the states, the highest percentages of same-sex marriages were recorded in Santa Catarina (1.1% of total marriages) and São Paulo (1%). The lowest proportions were in Acre, Maranhão, Rondônia and Tocantins (0.2% in each).

With regard to Brazilian municipalities, in 2021, 738 Brazilian municipalities registered marriages between men and 1,004, marriages between women.

Lesbohomoaffective marriages

In the period analyzed by ObservaDH (2013-2021), the majority of same-sex marriages (57.1%) were between women.

The data shows that the Southeast Region had the highest number of marriages between two women in these nine years, and exceeded 35 thousand (35,067), which corresponds to 58.8% of the total number of lesbian-homosexual marriages in the country. The region with the lowest number of records was the North, with 2,120 marriages between women (3.6% of the country's total).

With regard to Brazilian municipalities, 738 registered marriages between men and 1,004 municipalities registered marriages between women in 2021.

Age

The IBGE did not record any same-sex marriages with spouses under the age of 15 between 2013 and 2021.

However, in heterosexual marriages, 1,988 marriages of girls and 158 marriages of boys, under the age of 15, were found in this same period.

In Brazil, marriage with minors under 16 years of age is prohibited by the Brazilian Civil Code. Brazilian legislation has defined, since 2019, in article 1,520, that “marriage of anyone who has not reached marriageable age will not be permitted in any case”, that is, 16 years old.

Health and physical activity

More than 76% of homosexual people (lesbians and gays) rated their own health as very good or good, while this percentage was 67.3%, among bisexual people, and 66.1%. among heterosexual people.

Lesbians and gays (56% homosexuals) and bisexual men and women (54.9%) reported having practiced physical activities in the 3 months prior to the survey in higher proportions than heterosexual people (41.9%).

Income and education

In general, lesbians and gays reported having the highest per capita household income: 12% reported a household income per person of more than five minimum wages, while among bisexual people, 5% achieved this income and among heterosexuals, this percentage was 6% .

Regarding the level of education, bisexual, lesbian and gay people declared higher levels of education than heterosexual people.

Complete data and graphs can be accessed at Observa DH website.

ObservaDH

ObservaDH was released in December 2023, by the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship (MDHC). The publicly accessible virtual platform brings together a set of human rights indicators in different segments.

The platform's objective is to disseminate and contribute to the analysis of information considered strategic and, in this way, contribute to the planning, monitoring and evaluation of public policies.

Legislation

In May 2011, the plenary session of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), unanimously, equated same-sex relationships with stable unions between men and women, thus recognizing same-sex unions as a family nucleus.

Based on this understanding of the Supreme Court, which guarantees that homosexual couples have the same rights and duties that Brazilian legislation already establishes for heterosexual couples, the National Council of Justice (CNJ) published, in 2013, Resolution 175, which prohibits that notaries and judges refuse to register same-sex unions and more: it determined that all registry offices in the country carry out same-sex marriages.

However, in October this year, the Social Security, Childhood, Adolescence and Family Committee of the Chamber of Deputies approved the bill that prohibits same-sex marriage, with the opinion of the rapporteur, deputy Pastor Eurico (PL -FOOT).

Several civil society organizations and representatives of the LGBTQIA+ community (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, queer, intersex, asexual and other sexual orientations and gender identities) protest against the project as they consider it unconstitutional for violating the principle of equality.

Article 5 of the 1988 Federal Constitution defines that “everyone is equal before the law, without distinction of any kind, guaranteeing Brazilians and foreigners residing in the country the inviolability of the right to life, freedom, equality, security and property.”

Bill 580/2007 is currently awaiting the opinion of the rapporteur on the Chamber's Commission on Human Rights, Minorities and Racial Equality, federal deputy Luizianne Lins (PT-CE).