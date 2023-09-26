Marcos Pereira, vice-president of the Chamber, believes that there is no support from party leaders for the text to go to the plenary

The president of the Republicans and vice-president of the Chamber, deputy Marcos Pereira (SP), said this Monday (September 25, 2023) that he believes that the project that prohibits same-sex marriage in Brazil should not be discussed in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies. The text should be voted on in a thematic committee this week. Here’s the complete of the text (PDF – 200 kB).

“[Acho que não deve ser pautado] because the president [da Câmara] Arthur Lira It only addresses topics that have the support of the vast majority of the group of leaders. And I don’t see, except to my best judgment, that this issue has the support of the vast majority of the college of leaders”said Pereira in an interview with Roda Viva, from TV Cultura.

He also classified the topic as “controversial”but avoided talking about a closed position in the party, which is linked to UCKG (Universal Church of the Kingdom of God) and has 41 of the 513 deputies. The tendency, according to him, is for the acronym to free up the bench, if the topic is discussed in the plenary.

“If it is eventually discussed, the party will obviously discuss this internally, there will be a bench meeting to deliberate on the issue. Knowing my 40 deputies well, 41 of them with me, I think the tendency is to free up the bench”said Pereira.



The deputy also said that he believes that judicial decisions – referring to the decision of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) that allowed same-sex marriage – must be respected, as well as the sexual orientation of others.

“It is an issue that must be dealt with very calmly, with less ideological debate and I think that the deputy who made this proposal is doing much more, I think, to satisfy his electoral base than perhaps he wants to see this move forward”said Pereira.

O text is currently in the committee processing phase and is reported by the deputy Pastor Eurico (PL-PE). In the Chamber, the topic received criticism from the Federal Public Ministry and protests from groups linked to the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community.

It is expected to be voted on by the Social Security, Social Assistance, Childhood, Adolescence and Family Committee on Wednesday (September 27).