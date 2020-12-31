The Ministry of Railways is putting the burden on the common commuters to make more money by running fewer trains. Even when there is no festival, there is a flood of festival special trains running. Passengers traveling on these trains have to pay between one and a half to double the fare. Due to this, now people are being forced to travel in buses instead of trains.On the one hand, Central Railway, Eastern Railway, Western Railway and South Eastern Railway are providing passenger trains with millions of people in their zones by running express trains, while Northern Railway, Northeast Railway and North Central Railway are yet to dare to run passenger trains. Can not gather

The Railway Ministry is now finding other avenues for earning. Instead of running Kovid special and other trains, it is running 196 festival special trains and charging fare from one and a half to double the amount from ordinary passengers.

Two fares from a train … no one is ready to speak

In a way, he is charging two trains by running the same train. This railway policy is making the common traveler moan. If a Lucknow passenger wants to go to Varanasi by Shramjeevi Express, then he will have to pay just Rs 585 for a third AC ticket in Shramjeevi. But if the same traveler travels through the Begumpura Festival special of that route, then for the third AC, the fare is Rs 1115.

A similar situation is in festival special trains elsewhere. On why the fare of festival special trains is so high, officers from railway board to zonal railways are not ready to speak anything.

Suffering of common people

Rail is considered a ride of the general public. It is accessible to all due to low fares. If the railways itself collects in the name of special trains in this way, then how will the poor people travel? It is not right to take more money in the name of specials by not running ordinary trains in difficult times of Kovid. The responsible officer should pay attention to this.