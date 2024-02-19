In the disputed world of mobile phones there are companies that compete for the title of the best mid-range. In this stage, Xiaomi and Motorola They have made their triumphant entry by offering a device with the same price but different features.

These are the Xiaomi Poco M6 PRO and Motorola Moto G34 cell phones, two devices that carry the essence of high-end equipment at an affordable price.

Xiaomi Poco M6 PRO

He Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro, the brand's latest launch, seeks to stand out in the competitive smartphone market. With a attractive price of $4,999, offers a configuration powerful with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, surpassing many of its competitors in value for money. Its light and elegant design incorporates a 6.67 inch AMOLED screen with resolution FHD+ and a 120Hz refresh rate, providing an immersive visual experience.

Driven by a Helio G99 Ultra processor, ensures smooth performance even in demanding tasks, backed by a 5000 mAh with 67W turbo charging. The camera capability also impresses, with a three-lens system that includes a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera, offering remarkable photographic versatility. Besides, his IP54 certification and Gorilla Glass 5 protection They ensure durability and resistance.

Motorola G34

Motorola has presented the new Moto G34 5G, a smartphone that stands out for its excellent quality-price ratio. Equipped with impressive features, the Moto G34 5G seeks to meet the needs of a wide range of users.

With a surprising capacity of 16GB of RAM (8GB physical + 8GB virtual) and 256GB of internal storage, guarantees smooth performance and ample space for applications and multimedia content. His 6.5-inch screen with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate offers an immersive visual experience. Powered by a powerful processor Snapdragon 695 5G, along with a 5000 mAh battery, ensures snappy performance and all-day battery life.

Besides, his 50MP main camera Allows you to capture sharp images in various lighting conditions. All this is offered to a affordable price of $4,999 pesos, making it an attractive option for those looking for a next-generation smartphone without compromising their pocket.

Based on the above, we can say that both the Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro like the Motorola Moto G34 5G They offer an impressive set of features and specifications at an affordable price. Consumers are faced with the difficult choice between the power and versatility of the Poco M6 Pro and the performance and image quality of the Moto G34 5G, highlighting the diversity of options available in the mid-range segment.

