The European Parliament approved by show of hands, in the plenary in Brussels, an amendment presented by Renew Europe which “condemns the instructions given by the Italian government to the Municipality of Milan not to register the children of same-parent couples anymore”.

The European Parliament, the amendment continues, “believes that this decision will inevitably lead to discrimination not only against same-sex couples, but also and above all against their children; considers that such action constitutes a direct violation of the rights of children, as enshrined in the 1989 United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child; is concerned that this decision is part of a wider attack on the LGBTQI+ community in Italy; invites the Italian Government to immediately revoke its decision”.

In detail, the EPP is divided on the Eurochamber’s condemnation of Italy on the stop imposed by the government for the registrations of the adoptions of same-parent couples. In the vote, passed by show of hands and with such a solid majority as to not require electronic counting, sources within the Popular group confirm that the Forza Italia delegation voted compactly in defense of the government, but the delegations of the Nordic countries and the Portuguese , however, have made it known that they want to take sides in defense of rainbow families.