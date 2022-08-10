In the daily recession commotion in the media, the word inflation is mentioned so often that we now pretty much know what it means and how it works. Deflation, we’ll get out of that too. But now the Flatie language family has gained a niece: shrinkage inflation.

Obviously a contamination of shrinkage and inflation which literally means ‘depreciation’. Now shrinkage is a word that has traditionally had a negative connotation, especially in an economy based on the illusion of eternal, unwavering growth. What is remarkable is that the target of this shrinkage, the consumer, is rarely aware of it.

Prices are rising everywhere, producers also have higher costs and can do three things: offer the same product at a higher price, produce the product cheaper and of lower quality or, and that’s where the new member comes in, deliver less content for the same price. . Just a little less that you don’t notice it in the supermarket and that you think you are buying the same product. The consumer is price-conscious, but a lot less net-weight-conscious.

Some examples: the Toblerone chocolate bar went unnoticed (temporarily) from 400g to 360g, a pack of Ben & Jerry’s is no longer 500ml but 465ml, the same pack of Koopmans self-rising flour now contains 400g instead of 500g. Did you get it? Precisely. The new Flatie niece is sneaky but always gets her way.

Is shrinkage inflation a scam? Not strictly speaking: after all, the correct amount is indicated on the packaging. The fraud often lies in the semantics: the word ‘renewed’ once adorned the package of Koopmans flower, which mainly referred to the shrunk content.

The story goes that shrinkage inflation started in the 1940s when cocoa became more expensive and candy vending machines, where a nickel went in for a bar in the US at the time, offered a downsized chocolate bar for the same nickel. The exact word shrinkflation was introduced in 2015 by American economist Pippa Malmgren in, how carelessly, a tweet.

Still you would shrinkflation can be seen as a form of scare-flation: a way to somewhat temper the fear that higher prices evoke among consumers. If we all spend less money, we are heading for a recession. But if we fear a recession because of the higher prices in the supermarket, we also spend less money, which increases the chance of an actual recession. A recession depends in no small part on mass psychology.

Viewed in this way, shrinkage inflation could act like a psychological parachute. Perhaps even more than that: is it the future? Why couldn’t we live with five instead of six cornettos in a pack? Could contraction-flation be the route to a more sustainable economy?

That’s where language comes into play, because something containing the word ‘shrinkage’ doesn’t sell itself as a tempting future prospect. Maybe it’s time for yet another word. Enoughflation? Contentflation? Recession or not, there’s a good chance the Flatie family will grow significantly, cuck, in the near future.