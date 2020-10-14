Highlights: Recently, the appointment of an assistant professor on contract in the Geriatric Department of AIIMS was removed

Former AIIMS Senior Resident Dr. Harjit Singh Bhatti was the only candidate to reach for the interview.

Along with writing a letter to the Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, the doctor also appealed to the NCSC to intervene.

There is a huge shortage of faculty in the Geriatric Department for the treatment of the elderly in AIIMS. Recently, the appointment of an Assistant Professor was taken out on contract in this department of AIIMS. Only one candidate was reached for a post, which was rejected by the AIIMS administration and declared not fit. That too when the interviewee candidate has done 3 years MD degree from AIIMS and 3 years as Senior Resident Geriatric Department. After being rejected, the doctor has written a letter to the Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan. At the same time, following the doctor’s complaint, the National Commission for Schedule Caste (NCSC) has summoned the AIIMS director and sought a response within 15 days.

The case is of Dr. Harjit Singh Bhatti, former Senior Resident of AIIMS. Dr. Bhatti has written to the NCSC in this matter and appealed to intervene in it. According to him, on August 10, an advertisement was issued on behalf of AIIMS and applications were sought for appointment of faculty in different departments. The appointment of a post in the Geriatric Department was taken out. The appointment was for the reserve category SC seat. He was the only candidate in the interview held on 25 August. Despite this, the AIIMS administration rejected them as not fit.

Dr. Bhatti says that the era of Corona is going on, the biggest problem and danger is to the elderly. Still the administration is not serious about this. He says that at present, there are 2 permanent and only 3 faculty in AIIMS’s Geriatric Department. This department is still in dire need of such faculty, despite the administration rejecting them. They also say that when there is only one seat and only one candidate has given interview, on what basis are they being rejected, it is beyond comprehension. This seat was a reserve for the SC category, so Dr. wrote a letter to the Union Minister on this matter and drew his attention to it and later appealed to the NCSC to intervene in the matter.

In a letter written to the director of AIIMS on behalf of NCSC, it has been clearly said that in view of the seriousness of the case, the commission has decided to investigate it and gave 15 days time to respond to whatever Dr. Harjeet alleges. is. Failure to reply is also said to take the matter to civil court.