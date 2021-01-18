For most Americans, the image of armed National Guard troops, sleeping in the rotunda of the Capitol last week, was shocking and disturbing. It was for me the echo of a past far away.

“Do not be discouraged”, wrote Major Bowman Bigelow Breed to his anxious wife in Massachusetts, while his comrades were around him, lying on the marble floors shining from the great hall, which was now their camp. “You should know that until now, we are all here safe. We may have to fight, but in my opinion, the overwhelming force concentrated here will prevent an attack. “

The insurrection was in the air, and these soldiers were summoned to secure the seat of government.

The date was April 27, 1861. The author was a surgeon in the 8th Massachusetts Volunteer Regiment.

My great-grandfather.

From having transcribed the correspondence of my great-grandparents during the Civil War, I learned that Bowman’s unit spent the first days of the war camping in what he called “the hall of the dome.” Harper’s Weekly published an illustration of the men of the 8th, their weapons leaning against the marble walls or stacked, bayonets intermixed, like feed and fodder in a farmer’s field.

“I wish you could see us this morning and appreciate how comfortable we are installed here, “he wrote in his first letter, scrawled on a letterhead of the” Thirty-sixth House of Representatives of Congress. “

The regiment called itself “The Militiamen”, honoring those New England Patriots who grabbed their muskets and ran to face the Redcoats at Lexington and Concord in April 1775. My great-grandmother, Hannah Pope Breed, was a descendant of one of those men.

And so when President Abraham Lincoln summoned 75,000 volunteers to quell the insurrection in the southern states, there was no question that Bowman – the privileged son of a wealthy industrialist – would show up.

The 8th headed south just four days after the rebels opened fire at Fort Sumter. Traversing hostile territory in slave Maryland, Bowman failed to keep his promise to write every day.

“How I suffered when I learned that all communication had been cut off and that you were devastated hour after hour by the terrible suspense of postponed hope,” she apologized to Hannah, who was left alone to care for her young son, Isaiah. “Don’t be discouraged, my dear. God will take care of us all and in times of war, you must keep faith in the old saying that if there is no news, it is good news.

While the enlisted men slept in the rotunda, the ten officers shared a small room away from the central hall.

“A small room that opens from the rotunda serves as my hospital, very small and very inadequate,” Bowman wrote. “I have not been able to open my medical supplies yet and I can only use what I have in my briefcase. I have been coming and going since I arrived, trying to solve problems, but here the bureaucracy reigns and they refer me to one and the other until I am exhausted ”.

The Capitol was under a massive expansion. The chaplain of the regiment officiated mass in the old Senate chamber.

“All the men standing in a circle, the officers on one side, and the chaplain in the center,” he wrote. He said an appropriate prayer, and then we all sang, ‘God be praised, from whom come all blessings’”.

The day after their arrival, Bowman and his comrades were treated to a visit by the Secretary of State, William H. Seward, and the president himself.

“They introduced us all and we had a quiet conversation with them,” he wrote. “They were both in good spirits. Lincoln said that if the city had been as unprotected then, as it had been the week before, it would have been attacked. “

The regiment was established, Bowman said, “and the president gave a short speech.” It was at the beginning of the first Republican term, and most still didn’t know what to do with that “dirty Indiana resident,” as Hannah called the Kentucky-born, Indiana-raised Lincoln.

“All that has ever been said about the clumsiness of the Lincolns is little compared to reality,” Bowman wrote. “Some of his gestures would delight a circus clown.”

However, the new president inspired confidence in the soldiers.

“The men gave three cheers for Lincoln, three for Seward and three for the Union,” Bowman wrote.

When the 8th was camping there, the highest, most decorated dome in the Capitol was not yet complete. As the war progressed, critics suggested that this costly work should stop.

Lincoln felt otherwise.

“If people see that the Capitol work continues,” he said, “it is a sign that we intend to keep the Union going.”

Bowman served throughout the war. As painful as their separation was, he told Hannah in that first letter from Washington, he hoped the struggle would be “the means that God in his goodness has given us to remove the dark cloud under which it seems we were for so long. ”.

“I have faith in believing that all our steps are commanded for good,” he wrote. “May our prayers intertwine as before and may all the blessing of a blessed calm descend and strengthen us.”

Allen G. Breed, a native of Lynn, Massachusetts, resides in Raleigh, North Carolina.

