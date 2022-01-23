halo-infinite it came out last year and 343 Industries has not yet revealed everything about this game. But recently he unveiled a new feature that will be implemented from his second season.

It consists of the possibility of obtaining credits as part of the battle pass system or Battle Pass. For those not aware the credits or Credits are the currency units used to purchase items from the store.

Halo Infinite will receive improvements in its second season

Among them are the appearances or skins from spartan. Of course, there are also real-money microtransactions. Who confirmed the information related to the credits was the chief designer of the study, Jerry Hook.

Via Twittercommented ‘Thanks to your continuous feedback, we are happy to confirm that credits will be available in the second season of the Battle Pass’. It was later that he revealed some extra details.

Finish Halo Infinite without using bullets and on the highest difficulty.

Hook highlighted ‘That means you’ll be able to earn credits as part of your progression in Halo Infinite. We’ll have more to share on this as we get closer to season two.’.

So when will the new wave of content arrive in the game? At the moment there is no release date yet. But it is handled that it will be in May of this year that the second season will come out. You will have to show a lot of patience.

343 Industries has been thinking about changes for a long time

Before today’s announcement was made, the Jerry Hook revealed that 343 Industries this ‘monitoring discussions’ about the in-game store and microtransactions. Also that I had plans to ‘reduce prices across the board’.

At that time he commented ‘using data and feedback from the community, we will begin making changes to the way we package and price items in Halo Infinite’.

Something that Hook said on that occasion was ‘starting Tuesday, the store experience will vary from week to week’.

He went on to say ‘we are focused on driving down prices across the board, providing stronger values ​​in our bundles, starting to put individual items out of these and more’.

He also emphasized that they are trying new things for the rest of the season. We will have to keep an eye on the news in this title.

