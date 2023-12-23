Genoa – Andrea Pirlo calls them exactly that, “gifts”. The connection is Christmas just around the corner, the theme is the championship, but the gifts in this case are used as a warning, when the bottom of the list Feralpisalò is arriving at Marassi: «We must not lower our level of concentration. Holidays start on Wednesday. And it's no longer the time for us to give gifts, we've already given those in the past. It's time to accelerate.” The Blucerchiati coach is referring to those home missteps that have dotted the start-up phase of the championship, Pisa, Cittadella and Catanzaro. But in the last month and a half, scenarios and perspectives have radically changed with victories. And the double home match between Feralpisalò today and Bari on Boxing Day can definitively launch the Sampdoria team, as well as bringing the number of consecutive victories at Ferraris to 6.

«It's about two fundamental challenges for our future – explained the Sampdoria coach – and we are aware of it. What we ask of the return group that starts in January is to always stay on the train for the playoffs. But, as I already said, it will depend exclusively on us. From our desire to win, sacrifice ourselves, play as a team, as we have shown we can do.”

We must avoid all the traps, including the festive air that the Doria coach doesn't feel: «In Turkey last year I played on Christmas Day in Adana, against Montella's team. This time we will train on the 25th and play on the 26th. Playing these two rounds at home is definitely an advantage, avoids us traveling, perhaps long ones. And when you play twice in the space of a few days, recovery plays a key role. And playing twice in front of our fans is another great advantage, a nice atmosphere has been created between us, a nice symbiosis. Which gives us something more. We must continue this positive streak to close 2023 well.” Strip that considering only the last 8 matchdays sees Sampdoria at the top of the table with 18 points (and some teams in between have played recoveries), 13 more than Feralpisalò: «Let's not underestimate anyone. They are last, but they have just beaten Cremonese. They arrive at Ferraris with as much enthusiasm as we do. The B championship offers results against predictions every day, we can't afford it. Now is the time to gather, to valorise the highest principles we have in mind, that is, those that lead us to win.”

We go towards confirmation of the initial formation of Reggio Emilia. In attack, De Luca: «His goal – said Pirlo – was important, he needed to “free himself”. He deserved it, because in every match he had his opportunities to score. We hope it is the first of a long series.” Two close matches and 5 warnings, Ghilardi, Gonzalez, Murru, Stojanovic, Yepes, but Pirlo goes beyond turnovers and suspensions: «No calculations. One game at a time. Now Feralpisalò, then Bari. Someone could get a yellow card, that's fine, we have a lot of defenders under a booking, but I'm not worried. The squad gives me serenity and if necessary I will have no problems choosing a replacement.”

January is approaching, transfer time. And it will be a key step for Samp, the playoffs will also involve strengthening the squad: «We are making evaluations with the club, to try to see where to intervene to fill the squad, to improve it. If there is a way and space, we will be ready.” Radio Mercato has rumors of a dinner in Milan on Thursday evening with sporting director Mancini and scouting chief Giani with a couple of agents. One may be Fali Ramadani, spotted in a city hotel. And of an interest in Luca Moro, a striker born in 2001, who will interrupt his loan to Spezia in January to return to parent company Sassuolo. And be repaid. Among the Serie B clubs involved, Sampdoria. While among those who can be transferred there is Verre, who has various requests: his is one of the heaviest salaries.