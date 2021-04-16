Russian actress and singer Nastasya Samburskaya spoke about the use of scotch tape when shooting sex scenes. IN Instagram-stories the star was asked if there could be “chemistry” between artists when working on such episodes.

“Well, what kind of chemistry is there! I’m always covered with duct tape, and a group of 40 people watch. Honestly, not before. I only want one thing: to quickly end it all, “- said the celebrity. She has attached a photo showing her breasts wrapped in beige duct tape.

In another post, Samburskaya answered the question about the sexiest Russian actor. According to her, there is only one artist in Russia – this is Mikhail Troinik.

Earlier in April, it became known about the conflict between actress and producer Viktor Drobysh. Samburskaya explained that she once entered into an agreement with Drobysh, but he did not promote her as a singer. Then the actress went to court with a requirement to provide her with a report on the work done by the Drobysh production center, as well as to break their joint contract. She noted that the court did not fully satisfy the requirements.